Allen County offering resources for residents affected by the coronavirus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County is offering help to those affected by the coronavirus crisis following a news conference Tuesday afternoon at the Rosseau Center.

City Utilities already suspended utility service disconnects earlier this month. If you cannot pay or pay your full amount, contact customer service about your situation to make a payment plan.

NIPSCO has voluntarily suspended shutoffs for non-payment. This applies to residential, commercial and idustrial customers and is in effect until further notice. NIPSCO is also offering payment plans and will suspend late payment charges until May 1. For more information, call NIPSCO at 1-800-4-NIPSCO or go to NIPSCO.com.

Indiana Michigan Power has also suspended all service disconnections for non-payment at this time. If you have trouble paying your bill, call 1-800-311-4634 or to go their Facebook or Twitter accounts for payment options.

Meanwhile, retail customers can access short term relief options through STAR Financial Bank. They are also working in collaboration with the Small Business Administration for assistance programs to commercial and small business clients.

“I’m encouraged that our utility and banking partners understand the significance of this pandemic and are responding accordingly. It’s vital for us to help meet the challenges that individuals, families, and businesses are experiencing,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry. “By working together, we’ll get through this and be a stronger and more united community.”