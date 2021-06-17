Allen County mass vaccination clinic closing today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Today’s the final day for a mass vaccination clinic at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The Allen County Health Department tells the Journal Gazette that due to a drop in COVID-19 vaccine demand, plus a surge in availability, they just don’t need the space anymore.

The final shots will be given shortly before the clinic shuts down at 4pm. You can still get a shot from the Health Department’s medical annex on New Haven Avenue starting next Tuesday.

Another big vaccination clinic at Parkview Health’s Mirro Center will be shutting down by the end of the month.