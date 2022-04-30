Allen County Man Gets 150 Year Sentence In Murder & Arson Convictions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): J. Trinidad Ramirez II, 33, received a 150-year prison sentence Friday afternoon for a shooting and fire that killed three people. Ramirez told Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull authorities charged the wrong guy. A jury in early April found Ramirez guilty of murder, felony murder and arson for events that happened April 10th, 2020, at 1840 Rosemont Drive in Fort Wayne.

Ramariez’s murder conviction was for the homicide of 37-year-old Marcos I. Casares, and the felony murder conviction was for the death of 32-year-old Kyle Gregory Call. The other man in the house, 51-year-old Doak Stanley McBride, was asleep on the couch in the room where Ramirez lit the blanket and used it to set a love seat on fire. According to The Journal Gazette, Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull cited Ramirez’s juvenile and adult criminal records aggravators in considering the sentence, which is all prison time and no probation.