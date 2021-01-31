Allen County lowers to Travel Advisory

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Office of Homeland Security has lowered from a Travel WATCH to a Travel Advisory.

Though conditions have improved throughout the day, there are still some hazardous conditions on the roadways.

There are still some slide-offs and a few crashes on the roads.

Drivers should expect drifting on rural roads throughout the night, especially roads that run north/south. Use caution when traveling on roads that run through open fields. The drifting on those rural roads can be difficult to see at night.

Continue to use caution when traveling. Cleared and treated roads will develop slick spots during the overnight hours.

The Allen County Office of Homeland Security would like to encourage drivers to slow down and stay alert. Stay off of mobile phones and pay attention to the changing road conditions. Snow is slippery, no matter the size of your vehicle.

Travel with a fully charged cell phone. Drivers should travel with a heavy winter coat, hat, and gloves in case their vehicle becomes stuck. Vehicles should have plenty of fuel this time of year as winter driving typically consumes more fuel. Drivers should expect trips to take longer during winter weather conditions.