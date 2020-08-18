Allen County library to temporarily waive late fees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Good news if you have some overdue books checked out from the Allen County Public Library.

Starting tomorrow, anyone with a library card who returns their overdue materials will get all of their fines and fees waived, even if they’re damaged, according to a library press release.

An ACPL spokesperson tells the Journal Gazette the idea is to get people who have been “hunkered down” over the past several months to return those things and help the library replenish its lost stock.

That forgiveness doesn’t last forever, though: you have to return your overdue items to any ACPL location by October 1st.