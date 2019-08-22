Allen County lawmakers seeking applicants for paid Statehouse internship

INDIANA, (WOWO) – If you’ve been considering a career in government, there may be an internship opportunity for you.

Allen County lawmakers are inviting local college students and recent graduates to apply for the Indiana House Republican Internship Program, which takes place during the 2020 legislative session at the Statehouse in Indianapolis.

The internships are paid, full-time positions and will take place during the spring semester. Students can also earn academic credit through their college or university, and apply for a competitive $3,000 scholarship to use toward undergraduate or graduate expenses.

Students can apply for internships in a variety of areas, including legislative operations, communications and media relations, policy and fiscal policy.

For more information, and to apply, visit indianahouserepublicans.com. The deadline to apply is October 31.