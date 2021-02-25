Allen County jury trials to resume soon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Jury trials will return to the Allen County Courthouse next week.

The Allen Superior Court will resume jury trials next week, after putting them on hold due to COVID-19 concerns, and they’ll have their hands full.

According to the Journal Gazette, there are about 40 pending murder cases awaiting trial.

The jury will be using the bulk of the courtroom’s public seating to observe social distancing, while some family members will be allowed to sit towards the rear of the courtroom.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Michael McAlexander says cases involving murder, rape, and child molesting charges are all on next week’s docket.