INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – The Indiana Supreme Court is in the process of appointing Allen County Judge Fran Gull to the Delphi murders case.

Carroll County Judge Benjamin Diener has recused himself from the case. Indiana Supreme Court public information officer Kathryn Dolan said in a release that trial court judges can recuse themselves from a case for a variety of reasons, and do not have to explain a refuse for the recusal.