Allen County issues emergency alert for missing person

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County Police are looking for a missing person.

According to an emergency alert sent to area mobile devices, Hayleigh Mix is 21-years-old, five feet two inches tall, weighing 104 pounds, and was last seen yesterday in the 7600 block of Payne Parkway.

Mix is known to walk to libraries and office supply stores in the area.

If you spot Mix, call Allen County PD at 260-449-3000.

Police have not specified if they believe this person is in danger, only that the emergency is “severe.” Their gender and skin color were not released.