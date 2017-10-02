Allen County income tax increase goes into effect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Income tax rates went up in Allen County on Sunday.

The Indiana Department of Revenue reports Allen County’s increase of .13%, to pay for both Fort Wayne riverfront development as well as sidewalk and alley work, is just one of seven counties increasing income tax rates statewide.

For Allen County, the increase will basically cost the average Allen County resident an extra $5 per month, but bring Fort Wayne alone an additional $8.3-million per year.

Locally, the only other county where rates went up was Lagrange County, which raised their rates by .25% to cover increased public safety costs.

The new rates are:

• Allen County: 0.0148, increased from 0.0135

• Clinton County: 0.0225, increased from 0.02

• Fountain County: 0.021, increased from 0.0155

• LaGrange County: 0.0165, increased from 0.014

• Marion County: 0.0202, increased from 0.0177

• Sullivan County: 0.006, increased from 0.003

• Vermillion County: 0.015, increased from 0.002

Find the state’s full list of tax rates here.