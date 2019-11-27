Allen County home to both highest and lowest poverty rates in Indiana

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County is home to both the highest and lowest poverty levels in Indiana.

According to the Journal Gazette, southeast Fort Wayne – zip code 46803 – has the highest poverty rate in the state, with almost 51% of residents living below the poverty line. Meanwhile, only 0.7% of the residents in Leo-Cedarville, a mere 11 miles away at zip code 46765, live below the poverty line, making it the most well-off zip code in Indiana.

The poverty line is defined as having an annual income of just under $12,500 for a single person or about $25,750 for a family of four.

Some local officials say the disparity is due to more investments in the north and west parts of Allen County, while the southeast side has seen corresponding disinvestment.