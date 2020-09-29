Allen County Health Dept. to open new COVID-19 testing sites

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Department of Health will be opening two new free COVID-19 testing sites early next month in Fort Wayne.

The Health Department says one site will open at 3003 Lake Avenue on October 1st, and the other will open at 1230 Ruston Pass on October 5th. Both will provide free PCR tests to detect active COVID-19 infections to Hoosiers and their children, regardless of symptoms. Proof of residency will be required.

“Access to testing with timely results is a key piece in our strategy to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Dr. Matthew Sutter, Allen County Health Commissioner. “Opening these new sites is an important step forward in expanding Allen County’s testing capacity while reducing test turnaround times.”

Both sites will be open Mondays and Wednesdays from 9am to 4pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 5pm, and Saturdays from 9am to 2pm. Appointments can be made any time at https://scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov or by calling (260) 449-3303 Monday through Friday from 8am to 4:30 pm.

Facemasks worn completely over the nose and mouth are required for anyone 8-years-old or older at the testing sites and encouraged for anyone over the age of 2.

The state-run Optum sites, which include a Fort Wayne location at 3420 E. Paulding Rd., will also continue to offer testing.