Allen County Health Commissioner McMahan to retire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County Health Commissioner Deborah McMahan is retiring.

She made the surprise announcement last night during a board of health meeting, citing health issues and family reasons for her departure.

“Being a physician and the health commissioner have been the greatest professional privileges of my life,” McMahan said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to have both worked one-on-one with patients and with various community groups and residents on important public health issues. In my 20 year tenure, I have seen life and public health become more complicated. However, I am confident our community leaders and stakeholders will continue to collaborate to ensure Allen County is safe, healthy and prosperous.”

McMahan will officially step down in June after taking the post back in 2000, although she will stay on with the department for a while to help train her replacement.