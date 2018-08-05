Allen County government to take part in “County Night Out”

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Allen County government will take part in “County Night Out” events this upcoming fall.

The events feature an open-house format designed to allow citizens the opportunity to meet the Commissioners and other elected officeholders, including the Parks Department, Highway Department, Health Department, Department of Homeland Security, County Extension Service, Department of Environmental Management, Memorial Coliseum, Election Board, Human Resources, Recorder, Surveyor and Assessor.

Allen County government will visit Harlan, Arcola and Monroeville as part of the event.

The first “County Night Out” will take place in Harlan on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at the Harlan Park Shelter on Second Street.

The second meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 2 in Arcola at the Arcola Volunteer Fire Station, 11401 Railroad Street. The Lake Township Trustee’s office and the Arcola Volunteer Fire Department are helping with arrangements.

The final “County Night Out” event is set for Tuesday, Oct. 9 in Monroeville at the Cornerstone Youth Center, 19819 Monroeville Road.

All three meetings will start at 6:30 p.m. and end by 8 p.m.