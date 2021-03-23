Allen County fourth most-vaccinated in state

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County is doing well when it comes to vaccinating people against COVID-19.

According to the Journal Gazette, the county ranks fourth in the state for the number of fully-vaccinated people, with more than 48,000 having gotten either both doses of the two-shot versions from Moderna and Pfizer or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Allen County has 10,000 more people fully vaccinated than those who have been diagnosed with the disease. Even so, only 20% of Allen County residents who are eligible for the vaccines have been fully vaccinated so far.

Find full details on vaccination progress here.