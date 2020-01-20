Allen County, Fort Wayne see housing growth

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): 2019 was a year of growth for Fort Wayne and Allen County.

According to the Journal Gazette, there were a combined 21 business expansions and relocations last year, creating almost 1,200 new jobs.

Commissioner Nelson Peters says that has carried over to housing, with more than 1,300 new single-family lots approved in the portion of the County outside of Fort Wayne alone, and another 800 duplex or larger projects.

The County also approved around $1.5-billion in new building permits in 2019.