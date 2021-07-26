Allen County Fair returns this week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Another annual event that we missed out on last year due to the pandemic has returned.

The Allen County Fair is back, kicking off Tuesday and running through Sunday at the Allen County Fairgrounds on Carroll Road in Fort Wayne. It’ll feature 4-H animal shows and projects, plus a hot air balloon flight, truck pull, demo derby, live music, and more.

Kids five and under get in free every day, and admission is also free until noon every weekday. Outside of those times, it’s $5 admission Tuesday night, Wednesday, and Sunday, and $7 admission Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Find a full list of events and activities within this story at this link.