Allen County Fair moving to the month of June, starting in 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – In a letter to the community this week, the Allen County Fairgrounds Board of Directors said the Allen County Fair will move to June, starting next year.

The change comes after the Indiana State Fair has begun starting earlier in the year than previously. This has caused the county fair and state fair to overlap, with some judging having to take place before the county fair begins in order to accommodate the state fair dates.

The change to June will allow for people to be able to attend both fairs and not be rushed to move animals from the county fair to the state fair. Things such as other fairs and festivals, as well as vendor availability were considered in the decision of when to move to the fair to.

The schedule was also set for the next five years, as follows,

2023, June 20 to June 25

2024, June 18 to June 23

2025, June 17 to June 22

2026, June 23 to June 28

2027, June 22 to June 27