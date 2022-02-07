Allen County extends jury trial pause until Feb. 28

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials announced Monday that Allen Circuit and Superior Courts will extend the current pause in jury trials until at least Feb. 28, 2022.

The move is to continue to protect jurors and staff while COVID-19 cases in the community begin to decline. However, bench trials, sentencings and guilty pleas will take place as scheduled.

“We are anxious to resume jury trials, but not until it’s safe to do so,” said Judge Frances C. Gull, Administrative Judge of Superior Court’s Criminal Division. “COVID cases in our community are falling, but we have more progress to make before we get underway again. The safety of the participants and jurors has to remain our number one priority.”

Officials say the pause will impact about 60 jury trials.

The pause in jury trials began back on Jan. 24 of this year.