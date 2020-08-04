Allen County Election Board moving to Coliseum temporarily

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Election Board will move to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum later this month due to needing more space.

Beth Dlug, director of elections, tells WOWO News they will move from the Rosseau Centre to Expo IV in the Coliseum on Monday, Aug. 17. The office will be closed that day, then reopen at the Coliseum location on Aug. 18, where it will remain in operation until Nov. 16.

“We realized during the primary election that we would not have the space to provide proper social distancing protocols for our workers and voters in the general election if we stayed in our current location,” said Dlug. “We are extremely fortunate to have a great partner in the Coliseum to provide us with the space we need to conduct all of our operations, including early voting, pollworker training and election results tabulation.”

The space will also serve as an early voting site along with processing mail-in ballots and being a polling location for Election Day. Early voting begins on Oct. 6. Parking will be free.

Dlug says the remaining early voting locations will be confirmed during a meeting on Friday.

You can request a mail-in ballot now here. The deadline to request one is 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 22. Ballots must be returned by noon on Election Day, Nov. 3.