Allen County COVID spread approaching “red” status

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Only around 12% of intensive care hospital beds are available in northeast Indiana as another surge of COVID-19 cases sweeps through the area.

Allen County Health Department spokesperson Megan Hubartt tells the Journal Gazette that Allen County’s seven-day positivity rate is around 12%. The state’s color-coded case-tracking map considers the highest-risk counties for the spread of the virus to be at a 15% rate.

The Indiana Department of Health says statewide, 2,173 intensive care hospital beds are currently available, including 308 in northeast Indiana.