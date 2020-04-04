Allen County COVID-19 testing impacted by “barriers”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Out of around 370,000 residents in Allen County, only about 471 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 as of Saturday morning.

That’s according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health. Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box tells the Journal Gazette that is partly because the County “experienced barriers” to testing. Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deb McMahan says they have also had issues getting test results back from private lab Quest.

“But I also think our county – with the help of the media – started educating folks a little earlier than other areas. And much of our community embraced our recommendations early on,” she tells the newspaper.

To compare, 799 people have been tested in Hamilton County, which has a population of around 280,000, and 1,603 people have been tested in Lake County, which is home to an estimated 496.000.

Find the latest statewide numbers here.