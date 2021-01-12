Allen County COVID-19 restrictions renewed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County is expected to shift back into the “red” on Indiana’s COVID-19 tracking map this week.

As a result, Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter has renewed local public health restrictions due to the continued local spread of the coronavirus, effective at 12am Wednesday, January 13th.

“We ask our community to please continue being vigilant with public health measures that work to slow the spread of this deadly virus,” Sutter said.

All social gatherings and events will be limited to no more than 25 people, and bars, restaurants, and fitness centers will have to operate at 50% capacity with other safety protocols.

And collegiate and professional sports organizers seeking spectator attendance at sporting events not already defined in the Governor's order must submit a safety plan to the Allen County Department of Health for approval at least seven days in advance.

The county will not move back to less restrictive levels outlined in the orders until the color-coded metrics remain in that state category for two consecutive weeks.

Read the full order here.