FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The number of Allen County COVID-19 deaths reached 200 today.

That’s according to official numbers from the Allen County Health Department, who also added another 37 positive cases to this year’s tally, totaling at 6,340 this morning.

That case count includes a total of 388 “probable” cases based on antigen tests that revealed COVID-19 antibodies in patients’ blood.

Allen County’s seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate continues to hover between 6% and 6.5%.