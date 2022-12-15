Allen County Council takes next step to purchase land for new jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Allen County Council members voted 4-1 Thursday, with one abstention, to “express interest in the purchase” of land at 2911 Meyer Rd. for construction of a new county jail.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that the move represents the next step in the process to purchase the land and build the new jail at the location. The approval will allow them to move forward with appraisals of the site.

The site scored the highest of all possible sites being considered for the new jail.