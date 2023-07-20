Allen County Council members vote down tax proposal for new jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Allen County Council members voted 4-2 Thursday morning against a proposed 0.2% county income tax increase to help fund the new Allen County Jail.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that the Allen County Board of Commissioners told county councilors they were considering the tax increase in May. A public hearing was held in June.

On Thursday, members from the public and various county officials spoke about the proposal before the vote.

One council member was not present for the vote.