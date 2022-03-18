Allen County Council Discusses High Gas Prices Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): According to The Journal Gazette, Councilman Bob Armstrong, R-at large, brought up the subject that has plagued many residents recently as the prices for regular at the pump soared to around $4.26 to $4.30 in recent days although prices have slowly began to fall some stations Wednesday to $4.18.

Armstrong said he wanted to alert council members that county department heads might soon be approaching the body for more money for fuel than originally budgeted. He also wanted to know if the county already paid in bulk for gas at a discounted rate or whether fuel was purchased in bulk on an as-needed basis or at market price at the pump. A question that could not immediately be answered by Allen County Auditor Nick Jordan.

County employees are being encouraged to use the gas already delivered to the county’s three fueling sites, including one downtown, instead of filling up at retail stations of Lassus Bros., the county’s supplier.