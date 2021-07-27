Allen County construction investment tops $1 billion for fifth straight year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Board of Commissioners announced Tuesday that building permit has exceeded $1 billion for the fifth straight year.

The Allen County Building Department reported that the value of building permits from Jan. 1 through June 30 of 2021 totaled $1.247 billion. Commercial permits totaled $817 million, while residential permits were valued at $429 million during the same time frame.

The total amount of permits issued through June 30 is 17,244.

The building department says 71.7 percent of permits were obtained online during the six-month period.