Allen County considering “no less than seven sites” for new jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters said that the county is considering multiple locations for a new Allen County Jail, including the current proposed site in southeast Fort Wayne.

In an interview on the Pat Miller Program, Peters said that nothing has changed with the planned southeast location and the Federal judge in the case has the report for that plan. However, the county is considering “no less than seven other sites”, with two having environmental studies being completed.

Peters did not specify further details on other locations being considered, but said that the county will likely ask for the chance to consider another location.

He said that the Irene Byron site is not an option due to time and distance issues.

The county will appear before the Federal judge on August 25 to see if the judge approves the current proposed plan.