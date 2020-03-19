Allen County Confirms the first two cases of COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) The Allen County Department of Health has confirmed the first two cases of COVID-19 in Allen County. A press conference is set for 4:30 PM.

The first patient confirmed Thursday was a young adult who had recently traveled abroad and began exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 shortly after returning to the U.S. The second patient also confirmed Thursday was an older adult with underlying chronic health conditions. No further information about the patients will be released due to privacy laws.

COVID-19 testing is still limited and the confirmation of positive cases in our community does not mean everyone needs to be tested, McMahan said. The community is strongly encouraged to follow the Department’s recommendations to call their doctor for further instruction if they have a fever 100 degrees F or higher and a cough.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Like other human coronaviruses, COVID-19 is most commonly believed to spread from an infected person to others through:

Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing;

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands;

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands; and

Rarely, fecal contamination

The virus, which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization March 11, was first identified in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China in late 2019. The Indiana State Department of Health updates the state case count on their website at www.in.gov/coronavirus.

Department officials want to remind the public as cases continue to be confirmed throughout the state, preparation and not panic is important. The best way to protect yourself is to: