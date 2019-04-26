Allen County Commissioners to discuss potential tax increase for bridge maintenance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Board of Commissioners plan to discuss a potential tax increase in an effort to maintain the county’s bridges.

The board is considering reestablishing a bridge tax, as the American Road and Transportation Builders Associations reports that of the 19,291 bridges in the state, 1,435 are classified as “structurally deficient.”

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report the discussion comes after several public meetings were held to try to figure out how to pay for bridge maintenance.

New bridge safety standards were already enforced last month, as many bridges were deemed unfit to handle the weight of heavy vehicles.

Two of the state’s most traveled bridges are within the county, including the bridge on I-69 over Graham McCullough Ditch and on Bluffton Road over the St. Marys River.