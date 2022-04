FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – On Friday, the Allen County Commissioners approved a rezoning proposal that will allow for the planned IU medical campus near I-69 and Airport Expressway to proceed.

As part of the proposal, a 150 foot tall hospital will be included. That required a height waiver due to current regulations calling for a maximum height of 40 feet for buildings in the area.

Despite opposition from residents in the area, the proposal passed by a 3-0 vote.