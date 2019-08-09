Allen County Commissioners approve new emergency software contract

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Allen County is working to bolster its crisis management strategies.

The Allen County Board of Commissioners approved a contract Friday between the county’s Office of Homeland Security and Grey Wall Software, allowing for the use of the company’s Veoci software system.

The system helps to manage emergencies and run drills, and provides the county a “cloud space” to store plans, protocols and statistical information.

Homeland Security Director Bernie Beier says the system will provide near real-time information and collaboration between local government departments and jurisdictions during emergency events.

“A leader’s job in emergencies is to make decisions and we need good information quicker than ever before,” Beier said.

The contract will cost the company $25,000 up front, and $15,000 annually.