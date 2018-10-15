Allen County Christmas Bureau searching for volunteers

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Christmas Bureau is looking for more volunteers.

The organization is sponsoring 359 families this year, 73 of which are still not adopted, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

People who choose to adopt a family in need will provide the only Christmas the family receives. Adopters are responsible for:

Providing a complete Christmas day meal, including canned food and packaged products. A gift certificate for meat and produce is required.

Providing staple items for the family’s pantry, including laundry detergent, toilet paper, toothpaste, deodorant, soap, cleansers, flour, sugar, peanut butter, oatmeal, rice, etc.

Providing a new outfit for each family member. These should be gift wrapped.

Providing a new toy/gift for each infant, child and teenager. These should also be gift wrapped.

One box per person of used clothing and toys that are age-appropriate, clean and gently worn is acceptable.

If you’re interesting in providing a Christmas of a lifetime for a special family, email allencountychristmasbureau@gmail.com or call (260) 710-2163.