Allen County Board of Commissioners seeks funding for home repair project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Board of Commissioners is looking for funding that would help repair and restore homes to income eligible residents in the New Allen Alliance areas.

An application for and Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation grant will be filled out by the commissioners. The OOR program helps rehabilitate homes for low-to-moderate income homeowners as well as addressing health and safety hazards and lower energy consumption.

The commissioners will hold a public meeting on June 19 at 11:30 a.m. as part of the application process. The meeting will be facilitated by Brightpoint and held in the Apple Orchard room of the New Haven Community Center.

Citizens will have the opportunity to express their views on past and present housing needs and community development and also on the proposed Owner-Occupied program. Citizens are invited to provide comments prior to the hearing within a written statement or vocally at the public hearing.

A plan has been prepared that will minimize displacement and provide assistance to those displaced. That plan is available for public review and comment at the Brightpoint offices in Fort Wayne. For information on the Owner-Occupied Rehab program, contact Monica Woods at 260-399-4116 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.