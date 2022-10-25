Allen County Board of Commissioners – October 25 jail update

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (News Release) – The Allen County Commissioners release the following updates on the process to identify a location for a new county confinement center:

To date, the Commissioners have researched and vetted eight properties in Allen County

Of those, four properties have been deemed not viable for a number of factors, ranging from poor soil conditions to a lack of accessible utility services to suboptimal land configuration

The Commissioners continue to research the remaining four properties

As previously mentioned, the Commissioners are leading an intensive, comprehensive process through which they are judiciously evaluating potential properties through a matrix built around a set of 9 criteria – five relating to location proximity, and four relating to other key factors.

The criteria the Commissioners and their partner are using to assess potential locations are:

Proximity to medical facilities: Is the location close to existing hospitals or mental health facilities?

Proximity to county judicial facilities

Proximity to law enforcement and county municipal offices

Potential impact on existing or future resident or commercial development

Existing utilities and other critical services

Capacity to allow for increased traffic and unimpacted transportation of inmates

Potential acquisition cost

Parcel size and layout

For continued updates on this process, and for more information on each of these criteria, visit allencounty.us/jail.