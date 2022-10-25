Allen County Board of Commissioners – October 25 jail update

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (News Release) – The Allen County Commissioners release the following updates on the process to identify a location for a new county confinement center:
- To date, the Commissioners have researched and vetted eight properties in Allen County
- Of those, four properties have been deemed not viable for a number of factors, ranging from poor soil conditions to a lack of accessible utility services to suboptimal land configuration
- The Commissioners continue to research the remaining four properties
As previously mentioned, the Commissioners are leading an intensive, comprehensive process through which they are judiciously evaluating potential properties through a matrix built around a set of 9 criteria – five relating to location proximity, and four relating to other key factors.
The criteria the Commissioners and their partner are using to assess potential locations are:
- Proximity to medical facilities: Is the location close to existing hospitals or mental health facilities?
- Proximity to county judicial facilities
- Proximity to law enforcement and county municipal offices
- Potential impact on existing or future resident or commercial development
- Existing utilities and other critical services
- Capacity to allow for increased traffic and unimpacted transportation of inmates
- Potential acquisition cost
- Parcel size and layout
For continued updates on this process, and for more information on each of these criteria, visit allencounty.us/jail.