Allen County Bar Foundation Announces Scholarship

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Bar Foundation is offering scholarships for law students and undergraduates from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups who are from Allen County or plan to practice law in Allen County.

The scholarship will provide up to $2,500 to a law student for tuition and fees or for bar exam preparation and up to $1,500 for an undergraduate student preparing to take the Law School Admissions Test.

A link to the application is available here. The application deadline is February 28 with the award announcement by April 1st.