Allen County ACA enrollment falls

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Enrollment in the federal Affordable Care Act fell by about 12% in Allen County this year.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says just under 8,700 county residents signed up for federal insurance exchange plans, which was down by more than 1,100 from last year’s numbers.

The decline is in line with Indiana’s statewide enrollment numbers, which dropped by 11%.

The Journal Gazette reports part of those drops may be because of low unemployment numbers, which means more people are getting insurance through their employers. Another cause is Congress’ repeal of the tax penalty for those who don’t have insurance, called the “individual mandate,” which took effect in January.