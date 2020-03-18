Allen Circuit and Superior Courts curtailing operations through April 13

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): Allen Circuit and Superior courts will curtail operations through at least April 13 under terms of an emergency petition approved Tuesday by the Indiana Supreme Court, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The reduction in operations is effective immediately.

Allen County is one of a number of counties across Indiana granted emergency flexibility to reschedule proceedings and reorganize operations in order to reduce exposure risks to the public and court employees. No Allen County court functions will cease entirely for the time being.

“The most solemn duty we have in the Courts is to serve the public, whether by delivering justice or by taking the steps we are announcing today,” said Judge Andrea R. Trevino, Allen Superior Court Chief Judge and Administrative Judge of the Family Relations Division. “The most prudent thing we can do right now to protect and serve is to dramatically reduce the number of people required to come to the Courthouse.”

The Circuit Court and all three divisions of the Superior Court have implemented steps to postpone jury trials, cancel or continue many non-essential hearings and move other hearings to remote appearances by telephone and video. Participants will also be encouraged to utilize electronic filing whenever possible.