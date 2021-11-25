Alleged impaired driver caught with five unrestrained kids in car

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 32-year-old Fort Wayne man is facing multiple operating while intoxicated charges after a traffic stop Wednesday morning in Whitley County.

According to the Journal Gazette, an Indiana State Police Trooper pulled over Allen Watson on US 30 east of County Road 450 West at about 10:30am after he was clocked driving 83 miles per hour.

The trooper says he saw five unrestrained children, ranging in age from 4 to 11, in the back seat. He also says he smelled marijuana in the car and that Watson visually seemed to be impaired.

He was also charged with one count of possession of marijuana and was taken to the Whitley County Jail. The children and Watson’s wife, who was also in the vehicle, were picked up at the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department by family members.