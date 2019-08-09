“All the Rage” hopes to be a smash in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Politics, social media, and just everyday life can all do their part to tick you off… but starting Monday, a new Fort Wayne business wants to help you get all of that rage out.

All the Rage is a so-called “rage room” that is opening Monday on Spy Run Avenue, near the intersection with East State Blvd.

Owners Abby Greutman and Brianna Dailey tell WOWO News the idea is simple:

“You’ll be able to come in, suit up in protective gear, and choose your weapon, go into a room, and smash everything to your heart’s content,” Gruetman says.

“We can safely say that it’s pretty fun,” says Dailey, who adds she has wanted to start up a “rage room” in Fort Wayne for a couple of years now.

Breakables range from small vases to TVs and computer monitors. Learn more by clicking here.

Listen to the full interview below: