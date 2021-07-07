All Purdue campuses to resume normal operations

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WOWO): Purdue University trustees have given the go-ahead on plans to re-open all Purdue University campuses, including the one in Fort Wayne, to normal operations for the 2021-2022 academic year, starting with the Fall Semester.

The move comes on the heels of a status update from the school’s “Protect Purdue” Implementation Team, which has been monitoring COVID-19 developments and recommending any necessary actions.

The school says the plan to reopen to full capacity reinforces the need for each individual student and staff member to “take personal responsibility to protect themselves.”

Read the full plan here.