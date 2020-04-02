All Indiana K-12 schools to remain closed through the end of the year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): All K-12 school buildings in Indiana will remain closed through the remainder of the school year, according to Indiana Schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick.

E-Learning and alternative learning will continue for the remainder of the school year.

Schools must complete 160 total instructional days, according to the official statement. At least 20 more days of remote learning from April 2nd until the end of the school year are required.

Superintendent. McCormick says seniors must have earned credits and enrolled credits. That does not apply to students in middle school or in grades 9, 10 or 11.

As for teacher requirements, the CPR deadline has been extended to Sept. 1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.