All HCCSC buildings placed on lockdown Tuesday following “threatening message”

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – All Huntington County Community School Corp. (HCCSC) buildings were under lockdown Tuesday after administration was informed an individual had posted a “threatening message” on social media.

According to a post on HCCSC’s Facebook page, the threat was not specific to any building.

As a precaution, all buildings were placed on lockdown for about an hour as law enforcement investigated the threat.

The individual who posted the threat was located, but no other details have been released.

All HCCSC buildings have been lifted from lockdown, and are back to their normal operations.

