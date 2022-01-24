All Eyes On Winter Weather Potential To Start Work Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): After this winter’s first significant snowfall came through the area early Sunday morning, a second storm is set to come through the area throughout the morning. According to our partners in news at ABC21, Northeast Indiana can expect to see widespread snow showers through early Monday afternoon with about 1 to 2 inches of snow expected.

Roads that aren’t treated could produce plenty of travel issues across the area. Stay tuned to WOWO for the latest in regards to travel conditions, as well as school delays and cancellations.