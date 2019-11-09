This episode: Alex Wanee of PitFit Training joins to talk about driver fitness and off-season training. Plus, a look at the latest IndyCar silly season news and rumors.

New Track Record Podcast is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.​

Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.