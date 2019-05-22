ALDI recalls granola product due to “foreign material”

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – If you’ve recently purchased granola from an ALDI store, you might have a recall.

ALDI has voluntarily recalled Specially Selected Paleo Maple Almond Granola from stores due to the potential presence of foreign material.

The recalled products were made available at stores nationwide on February 13, 2019, and have best-if-used-by dates of 1/20/20 and 1/23/20. The granola was sold in 8-oz. pouches and include the UPC code: 4099100040067.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses related to the recall.

If you own this product, throw it away or return it to a local store for a full refund.

Consumers with additional questions can call Kathleen Weisensel of Oakhouse Bakeries at (608) 223-9808.