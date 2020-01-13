Alcohol-related deaths double over twenty-year span

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Alcohol-related deaths are on the rise.

Dr. Carolyn Greer of the Bowen Center in Fort Wayne tells WOWO News a recent study found alcohol-related deaths nationwide have doubled over the past twenty years:

“Suicides are included (with that), liver disease, and definitely overdose deaths,” she says. “Even though with those we usually think about drug use, most overdose deaths are related to alcohol.”

Men make up the majority of the cases, but the study also found an 85% increase in the number of cases involving women.

