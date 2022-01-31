Alcohol A Suspected Factor In Sunday Evening DeKalb County Crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Officials in DeKalb County are investigating a single vehicle incident that happened Sunday evening.

Shortly after 8 P.M. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 3800 block of County Road 56 on a report of an unknown injury in a single vehicle incident. When crews arrived they found 38-year-old Danny J. Snyder of Saint Joe, Indiana who told law enforcement he was traveling when the vehicle drifted left of center and ran off the road into a shallow ditch striking an electric pole with the front driver’s side bumper. The vehicle then spun to a rest. Snyder was transported to Parkview DeKalb hospital for treatment, and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident that remains under investigation.