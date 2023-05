ALBION, Ind. (WOWO) – The town of Albion is under a boil water advisory effective starting 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The advisory has been entered as a precautionary measure. Early Tuesday, the water plant lost power and wells that provide water could not keep up with demand after the power came back on. At the same time, a water main rupture occurred on First Street, between South Street and Hazel Street.

The advisory is anticipated to last for 48 hours.